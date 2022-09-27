Pest Control Market Size is projected to reach USD 35.05 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pesticides are substances sprayed on a location to ward off or lessen damage from pests. Pest control efforts are concentrated on certain species of insects that pose a threat to human health. Insects like cockroaches, house flies, and bed bugs congregate in places where people congregate and are known to cause serious health issues. As a result, the management of pests has assumed a much greater significance in recent years. It is anticipated that the execution of stringent government regulations for conserving the environment and initiatives to promote the use of bio-based pesticides will drive the growth of the global pest control market. In addition, variations in the weather that occur regularly play a significant role in the expansion of insect populations. Pests can only thrive in warm environments.





Accelerating Urbanization and Exponential Population Growth and Convenient Access to Pest Control Products and Services Drives the Global Market

An increase in economic activity, an increase in the rate of urbanization, and an increase in the population have contributed to the significant growth of the pest control market globally. Additionally, it increases commercial activity and travel, which raises the number of vehicles on the road. The majority of industry experts concur that the main reason for the growth of the pest management industry is the existence of factors making it easier for pests to move from one place to another.

Controlling vermin and other unwanted creatures has become essential to modern living. An ever-evolving lifestyle combined with a substantial demographic shift has increased the number of pests. Effective pest management has emerged as a critical factor in recent decades to achieve the highest possible crop output in agriculture. In addition, the rise in pollution has contributed to the expansion of pest populations, reducing crop yields.

Consistent Development and Release of Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Organic pest control methods are safer for unintended insects, animals, aquatic life, and the environment. A brand-new insecticide named RANGO, developed by Terramera, is derived from plants and contains solid and active chemicals. According to predictions, the chemical industry's rising demand for bio-based chemicals will offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 35.05 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.2% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Type, Pest Type, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Bayer AG, Rollins Inc, Syngenta, Anticimex, Dodson Pest Control Inc, Ecolab, Rentokil Initial plc

Variations in Weather Conditions to Foster Market Growth

Regional Analysis



North America dominates the global pest control market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Regulatory bodies in the United States, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), protect the public and environmental safety of pesticides. Moreover, pest control products are sold on the U.S. market only after receiving approval from these regulatory organizations. This eliminates the risk posed by pesticides. American farmers' use of advanced pest control products has increased the land's productivity. In addition, the current integrated pest management (IPM) service has minimized the negative impact of insecticides and pesticides on human health in some areas of the United States.





Key Highlights

The global pest control market size was valued at USD 22.21 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 35.05 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 22.21 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 35.05 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on type, the market is segmented into chemical, mechanical, biological, and other categories . Mechanical pest control expands at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

the market is segmented into chemical, mechanical, biological, and other categories Mechanical pest control expands at a during the forecast period. Based on the pest type , the market is divided into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The global demand for insect pest control will increase at a compound annual growth rate of 5% during the forecast period.

, the market is divided into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The global demand for insect pest control will increase at a during the forecast period. Based on application , the market is divided into commercial, residential, agricultural, and industrial. The global demand for commercial pest treatment will increase at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

, the market is divided into commercial, residential, agricultural, and industrial. The global demand for commercial pest treatment will increase at a during the forecast period. North America dominates the global pest control market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.





The global pest control market's major key players are

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

Bayer AG

Rollins Inc

Syngenta

Anticimex

Dodson Pest Control Inc

Ecolab

Rentokil Initial plc

Eco Environmental Services Ltd

NBC Environment, Eastern Pest Control

JG Pest Control, and Cleankill Pest Control.





Global Pest Control Market: Segmentation

By Type

Chemical

Mechanical

Biological

By Pest Type

Insects

Termites

Rodents

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Agriculture

Industrial

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Pest Control Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Chemical Market Size & Forecast Mechanical Market Size & Forecast Pest Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Insects Market Size & Forecast Termites Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Pest Type Canada By Type By Pest Type Mexico By Type By Pest Type Latin America By Type By Pest Type Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Pest Type France By Type By Pest Type U.K. By Type By Pest Type Italy By Type By Pest Type Spain By Type By Pest Type Rest of Europe By Type By Pest Type Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Pest Type China By Type By Pest Type Australia By Type By Pest Type India By Type By Pest Type South Korea By Type By Pest Type Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Pest Type Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Pest Type South Africa By Type By Pest Type Kuwait By Type By Pest Type Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Pest Type Company Profile BASF SE Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio FMC Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Bayer AG Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

May 2022 - FMC Corporation files a patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. against Aceto US, LLC.

- FMC Corporation files a patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. against Aceto US, LLC. June 2022 - JG Pest Control – Managing Common Summer Pests: Houseflies.

- JG Pest Control – Managing Common Summer Pests: Houseflies. May 2022- Syngenta Seedcare launches VICTRATO, a novel seed treatment that targets damaging nematodes and diseases in many crops.

Syngenta Seedcare launches VICTRATO, a novel seed treatment that targets damaging nematodes and diseases in many crops. March 2022- Provivi and Syngenta Crop Protection launch pheromone-based technology Nelvium to control detrimental rice pests.





News Media

Global Insecticides Market Size Worth USD 22 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 5%





