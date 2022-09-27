ñol

RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

by Globe Newswire
September 27, 2022 12:30 PM | 1 min read

ROANOKE, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. RGCO, at its meeting on September 26, 2022, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.195 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on November 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 14, 2022. This is the Company's 314th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, L.L.C.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Contact:Jason A. Field
Vice President and CFO
Telephone:540-777-3997

