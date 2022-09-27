Stellantis Celebrates 7 Million Vehicles Built at Europe's Largest Light Commercial Vehicles Plant

Sevel (Italy) plant contributing to EU30 commercial vehicle market leadership, build ing FIAT Professional, Citroën, Peugeot, Opel and Vauxhall large van offers

Stellantis plans to double revenues for Commercial Vehicle segment, as outlined under Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan

ATESSA, ITALY, Sept. 27, 2022 - Stellantis N.V ., after 40 years of activity, celebrates the seven millionth vehicle built today at the Sevel plant in Atessa, Italy, Europe's largest light commercial vehicles (LCV) plant. Sevel is home to Fiat Professional Ducato, Citroën Jumper, Peugeot Boxer, and Opel/Vauxhall Movano vans and chassis.

"The team at Sevel is contributing daily to helping us achieve our target to be the undisputed commercial vehicles market leader," said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe. "The plant has a long history of building the products our professional customers want and need, and it will continue playing a critical role in achieving a 40% battery electric vehicle(1) sales mix for commercial vehicles by 2030. Congratulations to the entire team for today's achievement."

As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis aims to double its commercial vehicles revenues by 2030 versus 2021 supported by 26 new launches, including an electric offer in all segments. For the first half of 2022, Stellantis was the commercial vehicles market leader in the EU30(2) and South America, with 33.2% and 30.7% share, respectively. The Company was also the leader in EU30 battery electric commercial vehicle (BEV) sales, with nearly 50% BEV market share for the first half of 2022.

Stellantis and Toyota Motor Europe (TME) recently announced that Stellantis will supply TME with a new large-size commercial van, including a battery electric version, for sale in Europe under the Toyota brand, which will be produced at Stellantis' plants in Gliwice, Poland and Atessa, Italy.

The Sevel (European Light Vehicle Company) production site was established as a joint venture partnership between FCA and PSA-Peugeot Citroën in 1978. Inaugurated in 1981, Sevel has a surface area of more than 1.2 million square meters and can manufacture up to 1,200 vehicles per day. It is the largest and most flexible light commercial vehicles plant in Europe capable of producing vehicles in a large array of configurations.

