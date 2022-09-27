The Rising Demand For High-Speed Broadband Services Is Expected To Drive The Gigabit Passive Optical Network Market As Per The Business Research Company's Gigabit Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the gigabit passive optical network market, the increasing demand for high-speed broadband services is expected to propel the growth of the gigabit passive optical network (GPON) market going forward. Broadband refers to high-speed internet access that is always faster than traditional dial-up access. A Gigabit passive optical network helps to increase high bandwidth with a long reach and acts as a support connection to both LANs (local area networks) and wide area networks and can increase the broadband speed. For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a Paris-based international organization, high-speed broadband subscriptions grew by 15% across all the 38 OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation) countries from June 2020 to June 2021. It also states that high-speed broadband makes up 32% of fixed broadband subscriptions across 38 countries. Therefore, increasing demand for high-speed broadband services is driving the growth of gigabit passive optical networks.



The global gigabit passive optical network market size is expected to grow from $10.91 billion in 2021 to $12.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The global gigabit passive optical network market size is expected to reach $22.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

New technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the gigabit passive optical network market. Major companies operating in the gigabit passive optical network sector are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2021, Calix Inc., a US-based telecommunications company, launched a new network innovation platform, AXOS, which works on intelligent access EDGE technology. This technology helps in managing 10G services in most remote and challenging geographies and also contains new alarm aggregation and analysis capabilities which help to increase the internet speed faster.

Major players in the gigabit passive optical network market are Huawei, Cisco, Calix, ADTRAN, Alcatel-Lucent, Himachal Futuristic Communications, MACOM, Infiniti Technologies, Fiber Optic Telecom, Hitachi, FiberHome, DASAN Zhone, Allied Telesis, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., and ECI Telecom.

The global gigabit passive optical network industry is segmented By Type into Optical Line Terminal (OLT), Optical Network Terminal (ONT), Passive Optical Splitters; By Component into Product, Service; By Technology into 2.5 GPON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, NG-PON2; By Application into Fiber to the Home(FTTH), Fiber to the Building (FTTB), Fiber to the Curb (FTTC), Fiber to the Node (FTTN), Mobile Backhaul; By End-User into Residential, Business, Others

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gigabit passive optical network market in 2021. The regions covered in the global gigabit passive optical network market overview are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

