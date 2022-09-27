ñol

Meritage Homes Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for October 27, 2022

by Globe Newswire
September 27, 2022 9:00 AM | 2 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation MTH, a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company's third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on October 27, 2022 and extending through November 10, 2022, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 155,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, as well as the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact:Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
 (480) 515-8979
 investors@meritagehomes.com

