Voyager Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

by Globe Newswire
September 27, 2022 7:00 AM | 1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR, a gene therapy and neuroscience company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, New York, NY – Company presentation, October 4, 2022, 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Truist Securities Genetic Medicine Summit, New York, NY – CNS panel discussion (not webcast), October 20, 2022

The presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager's website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. Replays of webcasts are archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

AboutVoyager Therapeutics 
Voyager Therapeutics VYGR is leading the next generation of AAV gene therapy to unlock the potential of the modality to treat devastating diseases. Proprietary capsids born from Voyager's TRACER capsid discovery platform are powering a rich early-stage pipeline of programs and may elevate the field to overcome the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy vectors across neurologic disorders and other therapeutic areas.
voyagertherapeutics.com        LinkedIn        Twitter 

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. 


Contacts 
Investors 
Investors@voyagertherapeutics.com 

Media   
Peg Rusconi 
prusconi@vergescientific.com 

