Theta Capital raises $500m to invest in early stage blockchain ventures

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Capital Management (‘Theta Capital'), an Amsterdam-based fund manager which is a leading investor in blockchain venture capital, has raised a total of $500m in 2021 to invest in crypto-native venture capital funds. The investment is through its Theta Blockchain Ventures fund-of-funds program.



Theta Blockchain Ventures seeks diverse exposure to the most promising Web 3.0 projects globally at their earliest private round valuations, with a focus on the core infrastructure of this new technological paradigm.

To capitalise on the opportunities presented by the current market volatility, the firm is expanding the strategy with its third fund dedicated to the space, Theta Blockchain Ventures III, which has a close on 31st October 2022.

John van Marle of Theta Capital said, "As one of the most prolific investors in the space, with 40+ crypto-native VC relationships, we estimate that we have exposure to 80% of the top quality blockchain projects globally at an early stage. This means that we can offer investors access to this capacity constrained market that is difficult to obtain otherwise."

Theta Capital was founded in 2001 and is a fully AIFMD licensed manager. Theta Capital has been investing in crypto-native venture capital since January 2018.

About Theta Capital

Founded in 2001, Theta Capital Management has over 100 years of combined experience investing in alternative strategies. Theta Capital Management has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Deep domain expertise has led to a leading position in the universe of crypto-native venture capital.

For further information, please visit:

http://www.thetacapital.com/

Contacts: Citigate Dewe Rogerson Christen Thomson, Senior Director christen.thomson@citigatedewerogerson.com