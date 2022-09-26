Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Opens Shareholder Q&A Platform Ahead of NYC Investor Event

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., "Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings" or the "Company") announced today its new shareholder Q&A and engagement platform is now open for questions ahead of its investor & analyst event being held on Thursday, October 6th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Starting today, all NCLH shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Investor Event Q&A link. The Q&A platform will remain open until October 4, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Management will address a selection of top ranked, appropriate, questions relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities during the upcoming event. Attendance at the live investor event is by invitation only. The event will be simultaneously live streamed to all interested parties via the Company's Investor Relations website https://www.nclhltd.com/investors. A replay of the event, including the related slide presentations, will be available here on the Company's website for 30 days following the event.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 29 ships with nearly 62,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations worldwide. The Company has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising approximately 20,000 berths.