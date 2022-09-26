ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Lumos Pharma to Participate in the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 26, 2022 4:05 PM | 2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. LUMO, a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel oral therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, through Phase 2 clinical trials for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD), announced that Lumos Pharma management will participate in a panel discussion and host one-on-one meetings at the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference in October.

 Event:Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference – October 6th - 7th
   
 Panel:"Broken circuits. Modulating the neuroendocrine systems to reestablish equipoise."
Friday, October 7th at 10:10-11:10 AM PT (1:10-2:10 PM ET)
   
 1x1 Meetings:Management will be available for one-on-one meetings October 6th & 7th

The panel presentation will be available only to conference participants and will not be webcast. To schedule a virtual or in-person meeting with Lumos Pharma management during the conference, please contact your Cantor sales representative.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma's lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, and a switch trial, the OraGrowtH213 Trial for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD patients otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases