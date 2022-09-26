FormFactor Appoints New Board Member

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. FORM today announced the appointment of Brian White to its Board of Directors effective immediately.



"FormFactor is very fortunate to have Brian White join our Board of Directors. Brian brings exceptional experience in our industry as well as deep functional expertise in finance," said Tom St. Dennis, Chairperson of the Board of Directors. "I look forward to Brian's contributions as FormFactor continues to grow its leadership position in the semiconductor industry."

Mr. White joins the FormFactor Board of Directors with over 29 years of experience in the semiconductor and high-tech industries. Mr. White currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer for Ambarella, Inc., a system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor company providing low-power AI vision processors for edge applications. Mr. White served as the Chief Financial Officer for Maxim Integrated, a diversified analog/mixed-signal semiconductor chip company, from August 2019 to August 2021 when Maxim Integrated was acquired by Analog Devices, Inc. From September 2013 to March 2019, Mr. White served as the Chief Financial Officer for Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a provider of mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the advanced communications, computing, and consumer industries. Mr. White also served as the Vice President of Finance & Treasurer at IDT, from 2007 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. White held a variety of financial and operational management positions at companies such as Nvidia, Hitachi GST, IBM, and Deloitte.

Mr. White earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Seattle University and an M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame. He is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

