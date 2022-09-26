ñol

Miromatrix CEO Jeff Ross to Present at the Innovations in Solid Organ and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Virtual Event

by Globe Newswire
September 26, 2022 4:01 PM | 1 min read

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. MIRO, a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced CEO Jeff Ross will present at the Innovations in Solid Organ and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Virtual Event. The two-day virtual event held this year on September 28-29, will focus the first day on solid organ transplant (SOT), in particular, kidney transplants, and the second day on the unmet need and innovations in hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT).

Mr. Ross will be presenting at the Innovations in Solid Organ and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Virtual Event on September 28th, 2022 at 10:00 am CT. Registration for the event can be found here.

About Miromatrix
Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
ir@miromatrix.com

Media Contact:
press@miromatrix.com


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases