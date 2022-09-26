Track and Trace Solutions Market Size is projected to reach USD 14.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.30%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Track and trace solutions allow companies to track an individual product through the supply chain and trace it to its origin. Track and trace (T&T) solutions assist healthcare companies or organizations in effectively managing their supply chain and mitigating the risks associated with counterfeit drugs. It is the process that determines the current and past locations of a drug. It is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, end-user, and region.

Rising concerns on brand protection due to product counterfeiting and theft of drugs in the pharmaceutical industry impact brand image and product reliability to contribute to market growth. Track and trace solutions enable pharmaceutical companies to track and trace compliance mandates with ease, manage recalls better, and increase the overall efficiency of the manufacturing processes.





Pharmaceutical Companies Focusing on Brand Protection to Drive Market Growth

Brand protection technologies such as anti-theft and authentication intend to protect individual items rather than safeguard the entire supply chain. Hence, it is required to bring advanced technology into the system to avoid introducing fake products at any stage in the supply chain. To combat counterfeiting and identify massive product items, a solution with automatic and non-line-of-sight capabilities is required. Preventing brand value has become a major focus for building the business and maintaining product reliability. Thus, the increasing focus of pharmaceuticals and medical devices manufacturers on brand protection is expected to drive the track and trace solutions market growth.

Government bodies and companies in the healthcare sector are working to approve specific laws to implement serialization in track and trace systems to ensure supply chain efficiency. Many countries such as Europe are making it mandatory to implement track and trace solutions throughout the supply chain of pharmaceutical products. Serialization is the major step in ensuring compliance with new ePedigree regulations required for product traceability during the supply chain. These are the factors focusing on boosting the market growth during the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 14.3 Billion by 2030 CAGR 19.30% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, End-User, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and the Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Axway, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., Optel Vision, TraceLink, Inc., Adents International, Antares Vision srl, Siemens AG, Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH, ACG Worldwide, Systech, Inc., and IBM Key Market Opportunities Government Regulations and Standards for Implementation of Serialization to Boost Market Growth Key Market Drivers Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Brand Protection to Spur Market Growth

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 is a viral infection that has been declared a global pandemic. The virus has highlighted the importance of product tracking and tracing, resulting in a supply chain that helps minimize costs for pharmaceutical companies and reduces the cases of counterfeiting, black-marketing, and stockpiling of all types of masks, gloves, thermometers, and disinfectants.

Also, an increase in pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and packaging is expected to drive the adoption of track and trace solutions during this period. Furthermore, players operating in the medical devices market are altering their long-term and short-term growth strategies by tapping the critical care devices market and developing innovative products to combat the pandemic.

On the other hand, although the impact of COVID-19 on the track and trace solutions market is lower than on other medical devices, the timely development and implementation of contingency plans are essential for business operations. Depending on the impact on economic conditions, there will most likely be threats to vulnerable business models and growing opportunities for development.

However, the effects of the covid-19 lockdown and restrictions are short-term. Manufacturers may begin diversifying raw material sourcing or investing in spreading production across different markets rather than in concentrated geographic areas, such as China and India. Another longer-term effect is likely to be the reindustrialization of pharmaceutical production in Europe and the US to reduce dependency on drug imports. This will lead to an increase in the demand for track and trace solutions in these countries.

Regional Analysis

North America and Asia-Pacific are the top two dominant markets for the global track and trace solutions market. With highly regulated serialization & aggregation standards and the availability of advanced technology and healthcare infrastructure, North America is dominating the global market. The need for track and trace solutions that protect against product counterfeiting is high in developing countries of Asia due to the high incidence rate of drug counterfeiting.





Key Insights

The global track and trace solutions market size is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 14.3 Billion by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 19.30% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is estimated to reach an expected value of , growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). By product , the software solutions segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

, the software solutions segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. By technology , the barcode technology segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

, the barcode technology segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. By application , the serialization solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

, the serialization solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. By end-user , pharmaceutical companies accounted for largest share valued is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

, pharmaceutical companies accounted for largest share valued is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. By region, North America and Asia-Pacific regions dominate the global market. North America revenue share valued at USD 959.9 Million in 2020 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.





List of Key Players

Axway

Optel Vision

TraceLink Inc.

Adents International

Antares Vision srl

Siemens AG

Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH

ACG Worldwide

Systech Inc.

IBM





Track and Trace Solutions Market: Segmentation

By Product



Hardware Systems

Printing & Marking Solutions

Monitoring & Verification Solutions

Labelling Solutions

Others

Software Solutions

Plant Manager Software

Line Controller Software

Bundle Tracking Software

Others

By Technology

Barcodes

RFID

By Application

Serialization Solutions

Label Serialization

Bottle Serialization

Carton Serialization

Data Matrix Serialization

Aggregation Solutions

Bundle Aggregation

Case Aggregation

Pallet Aggregation

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Other Healthcare End-Users

Food and Beverage Industry

Consumer Goods

Luxury Goods

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Central and South America





Market News

TRACE LINK- In May 2021, TraceLink Inc. announced that Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group selected TraceLink's multienterprise compliance applications and digital supply network to comply with track and trace requirements in multiple markets, including the US and Europe.

ANTARES VISION S.P.A. - In March 2021 , Antares Vision acquired RFXCEL Corporation. RFXCEL specialized in the development of software for the life science and F&B sectors to ensure the safety of medicines along the distribution chain.

, Antares Vision acquired RFXCEL Corporation. RFXCEL specialized in the development of software for the life science and F&B sectors to ensure the safety of medicines along the distribution chain. OPTEL GROUP - In January 2021 , Optel Group collaborated with Bureau Veritas for addressing the critical issue of traceability and reliability in COVID-19 vaccine logistics.

, Optel Group collaborated with Bureau Veritas for addressing the critical issue of traceability and reliability in COVID-19 vaccine logistics. KORBER MEDIPAK SYSTEMS GMBH- In December 2020, the company started offering its track and trace solution for APAC region in regional languages and short response times. With this, it strengthened its geographical presence in the region.





