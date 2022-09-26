Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Life Sciences Market Size is projected to reach USD 12.67 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is described as a highly data-driven technology. In the life sciences industry, it is often deployed in the R&D capacities to give valuable insights from loosely connected data. Although the adoption of AI in the life sciences industry is still in its early stages, early adopters are expected to benefit from it because it will enable them to build strategic technological skills for gaining a competitive edge.

Furthermore, AI technology is gradually making its way into the public through mobile healthcare applications. The smartphone application, such as Sensely, stands to be an outstanding illustration of the commercial success of such applications. This scenario may lead to a new area of artificial intelligence that is more suitable to be applied on mobile platforms. Although the penetration of AI for voice recognition and image processing is relatively high on mobile platforms, the life sciences sector is predicted to benefit significantly from the technology.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-life-sciences-market/request-sample





High Emphasis on the Development of Precision Medicine and Personalized Drugs to Drive the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Life Sciences Market

The influence of AI on medication development and personalized medicine is beneficial. Unlike mechanistic assumptions or predictive modeling, AI can logically create optimal drug combinations that are successful and based on genuine experimental evidence by efficiently analyzing small datasets that are particular to the disease of interest. In addition, machine learning and predictive analytics research are being conducted to tailor treatment to an individual's unique health history. Currently, the emphasis is on supervised learning, where clinicians can utilize genetic information and symptoms to narrow down diagnostic options or make an educated guess about a patient's risk, eventually leading to more effective preventive measures.

Many startups are also investing in creating applications that consider behavioral change. In addition, new cooperation between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and Infosys would integrate advanced machine learning technologies with advanced biocomputing and genomic applications to improve precision medicine and preventive care. The alliance intends to enhance the predictability of future disease treatment results.

Increasing Demand for AI in Drug Discovery to Provide Opportunities for the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Life Sciences Market

Pharmaceutical companies are investing in artificial intelligence to improve disease target identification, chemical screening, medication design from scratch, and potency/toxicity predictions. Deep learning is ideally suited for drug development due to its unparalleled capacity to extract significant features from unprocessed raw data, regardless of the size of the data set. Consequently, this can be highly beneficial for identifying new disease targets, generating fresh leads, and predicting treatment outcomes.

AI can help expand the field of drug discovery by making predictions in newer fields of biology and chemistry. With limited data, AI can quickly identify pertinent information by extracting text from scientific articles and frequently establish connections between biomedical entities, such as drugs and proteins. In the case of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, 50 clinical trials conducted over the past two decades have shown negative results, leaving only two licensed medications on the market that have demonstrated relatively small advantages for patients. Hence, AI has the potential to drastically revolutionize drug discovery strategies by saving enterprises vast amounts of money.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 12.67 Billion by 2030 CAGR 29.3% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors NuMedii Inc., Atomwise Inc, IBM Corporation, AiCure LLC, Nuance Communications Inc, Sensely Inc., Sophia Genetics SA. Insilico Medicine Inc. Key Market Opportunities Increasing Demand for AI in Drug Discovery Key Market Drivers Increasing Implementation of AI in the Domain of Research and Development

High Emphasis on the Development of Precision Medicine and Personalized Drugs

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/artificial-intelligence-in-life-sciences-market





Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in life sciences market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period. Almost all life science applications have a considerable demand for AI solutions, which has made the US the largest market. For applications in biotechnology, precision medicine, and drug development, there is a high need in the nation for AI solutions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2%, generating USD 3,775 million during the forecast period. The biotechnology industry in China has seen double-digit growth, making it one of the countries with the quickest adoption rates. Additionally, significant businesses are concentrating on constructing a medication development facility in China to support market expansion.

The fastest-growing region is Europe, with Germany representing the biggest regional market for AI in the life sciences. The country has some of the best research facilities in the world, providing a suitable environment for the growth of clinical trials. According to Lymphoma Coalition, Germany recorded the highest number of clinical trials in 2018, at 120, closely followed by Italy, which conducted 119 trials. The German government is interested in the industry since it offers financial assistance for AI on a national level, including anticipated investments totaling EUR 3 billion by 2025. It also helps to employ technology advancement for the betterment of society and healthcare.





Key Highlights

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in life sciences market size was valued at USD 1,622 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 12,670 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

was valued at USD 1,622 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 12,670 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on application , the market is segmented into drug discovery, biotechnology, clinical trials, medical diagnosis, precision and personalized medicine, and patient monitoring. The drug discovery segment holds a significant market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into drug discovery, biotechnology, clinical trials, medical diagnosis, precision and personalized medicine, and patient monitoring. The drug discovery segment holds a significant market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in life sciences market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period.





The global artificial intelligence (AI) in life sciences market's major key players are

NuMedii Inc

Atomwise Inc

IBM Corporation

AiCure LLC

Nuance Communications Inc

Sensely Inc

Sophia Genetics SA

Insilico Medicine Inc

Enlitic Inc

Apixio Inc

Zebra Medical Vision

twoXAR Inc.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-life-sciences-market/request-sample





Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Life Sciences Market: Segmentation

By Application

Drug Discovery

Medical Diagnosis

Biotechnology

Clinical Trials

Precision and Personalized Medicine

Patient Monitoring

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Life Sciences Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Drug Discovery Market Size & Forecast Medical Diagnosis Market Size & Forecast Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Market Size & Forecast Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Application Canada By Application Mexico By Application Latin America By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Application France By Application U.K. By Application Italy By Application Spain By Application Rest of Europe By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Application China By Application Australia By Application India By Application South Korea By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Application South Africa By Application Kuwait By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Application Company Profile NuMedii Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Atomwise Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio IBM Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-life-sciences-market/toc





Market News

In July 2022 , Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage end-to-end drug discovery company, announced that it had found many previously undisclosed potential therapeutic targets for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. This was done by using their distinctive AI-driven target finding engine, PandaOmicsTM (ALS).

, Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage end-to-end drug discovery company, announced that it had found many previously undisclosed potential therapeutic targets for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. This was done by using their distinctive AI-driven target finding engine, PandaOmicsTM (ALS). In June 2022, A syndicate of international investors with experience investing in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sectors concluded a USD 60 million Series D financing for Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug development firm, today.





News Media

Everything That You Need to Know About the Life Sciences Industry in 2020





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market : Information by Component (Hardware and Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning), Application and Region — Forecast till 2030

Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Development Market : Information by Type (Preclinical & Clinical Testing), Indication (Oncology, Neurology) and Region – Forecast till 2030

In-Silico Drug Discovery Market : Information by Product (Software, Software-as-a-Service), Workflow (Discovery, Clinical Tests), Target Therapeutic Area (HIV), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market : Information by Service Component (Fragment Screening and Fragment Optimization) and End User (Biopharmaceutical, CROs), and Region — Forecast till 2027

Drug Discovery Service Market : Information by Type (Pharmacokinetics), Process (Target Validation), Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, End User (Pharmaceutical Companies), and Region — 2020-2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com