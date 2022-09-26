Intellia Therapeutics to Present at October Healthcare Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies, today announced that members of its management team will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences in October:



Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, New York

Date: Monday, October 3, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Format: Fireside chat

2022 Truist Securities Genetic Medicine Summit, New York

Genome Editing Panel

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Format: Panel discussion

A live webcast of Intellia's fireside chat at the Chardan conference will be accessible through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.intelliatx.com. Replay of the webcast will be available on Intellia's website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, is developing novel, potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies. To fully realize the transformative potential of CRISPR-based technologies, Intellia is pursuing two primary approaches. The company's in vivo programs use intravenously administered CRISPR as the therapy, in which proprietary delivery technology enables highly precise editing of disease-causing genes directly within specific target tissues. Intellia's ex vivo programs use CRISPR to create the therapy by using engineered human cells to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia's deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its robust intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to take a leadership role in harnessing the full potential of genome editing to create new classes of genetic medicine. Learn more at intelliatx.com . Follow us on Twitter @intelliatx.

