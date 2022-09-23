World's Biggest Graphite Mine Builder, Jean Depatie, Appointed Head Advisor of Clear Sky Lithium

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Sky Lithium Corp. POWR (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) CSKYF ("Clear Sky" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to announce, and welcomes industry-acclaimed mine building expert, Mr. Jean Depatie, B.Sc., M.Sc., as Head Advisor of Project Development and Acquisitions.



Mr. Depatie is a well-known expert around the world in mineral exploration and development, and minerals and mining corporate finance including mergers and acquisitions. He is an economic geologist with a BA in math and physics, and holds both Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Geology. He has enjoyed a distinguished international career spanning over 45 years of national and international experience in economic geology, having acted, directly or indirectly, as a consultant for organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Québec Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Canadian International Development Agency.

In the mining industry, he was a director of Glamis Gold Ltd. (which sold to Goldcorp Inc which eventually became a US $21.3 billion market cap company), a director of Novicourt Inc. (acquired by Xtrata plc), and a director of Consolidated Thomson Iron Mines Limited (acquired by Cliff Natural Resources Inc. in a $4.9+ billion acquisition transaction). Mr. Depatie has also served public companies at the highest levels in the acquisition of strategic, international mines. In addition to his role in the acquisition and reactivation of the Cobre San Juan base metal mine in Peru, he was involved in the discovery of the Louvicourt base metal mine and the development of the Beaufor gold mine in Quebec. In Quebec, he served as President and CEO of Louvem Mines Inc. He staked the ground and initiated the drilling that led to the discovery by SOQUEM of the Seleine salt mine in the Magdalen Islands, Quebec. This mine is still in production today.

In 1990, Mr. Depatie received the Prix d'Excellence from the Québec Ministry of Mines and Energy for having financed and put into production the Stratmin mine, believed to be the largest graphite mine in the world at the time. In 1991, he served as President of the Association Professionnelle des Géologues et des Géophysiciens du Québec. In 2021, he was awarded the Hector-Authier prize by the Québec Association of Mining Exploration for outstanding contribution to the development of mining entrepreneurship in Québec.

Company CEO, Patrick Morris notes, "We are truly grateful to make today's announcement. Mr. Depatie brings a whole new level of expertise, knowledge, leadership, and global recognition to our venture. He is a consummate professional, and we believe that with his contribution of advice and guidance, we can look forward to continued growth of the Company and in creating value for its shareholders."

The Company announces that it has granted 200,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Mr. Depatie. Twenty percent (20%) of the RSUs vest immediately and 20% the RSUs vest on the dates that are 6, 12, 18 and 24 months following the date of grant. The RSUs are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day and may not be exercised until the Company's RSU plan has received the approval of its shareholders.

Clear Sky Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com. We also invite the public to visit our website at www.clearskylithium.com and to sign up to our "news alerts" to be advised of future news releases and related company information. Please also ensure you watch our video which is available on the website.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Sincerely,

~Patrick Morris~

Patrick Morris

Chief Executive Officer

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.

www.clearskylithium.com

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. POWR (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) CSKYF

Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the Halo and Eli properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the services to be provided by Mr. Depatie and the benefits to the Company therefrom.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's final long form prospectus dated May 31, 2022, under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Clear Sky Lithium Corp.

Investor Relations

Email: info@clearskylithium.com

Telephone: +1 (778) 383-7240