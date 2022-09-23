ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Provincial Court puts focus on Indigenous Justice

by Globe Newswire
September 23, 2022 6:12 PM | 1 min read

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Provincial Court of Alberta will release its new Indigenous Justice Strategy at a press conference on Wednesday, September 28.

Where:   Edmonton Court Centre (outside near West Entrance, weather permitting)
When:   10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 28
What:   Announcement of Indigenous Justice Strategy
Who:   Chief Judge of the Provincial Court Derek Redman

Olav Rokne
Senior Communication Advisor
Provincial Court of Alberta
olav.rokne@albertacourts.ca
780-203-3490


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: GovermentNewsPoliticsLegalPress Releases