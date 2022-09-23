INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Lottery.com, Inc. (LTRY), Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE), TuSimple Holdings, Inc. (TSP) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Lottery.com, Inc., Azure Power Global Limited, and TuSimple Holdings, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Lottery.com, Inc. ("Lottery.com") (NASDAQ: LTRY)

Class Period: November 15, 2021 to July 29, 2022,

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, inter alia: (1) Lottery.com lacked adequate internal accounting controls; (2) Lottery.com lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, including but not limited to those pertaining to revenue recognition and the reporting of cash; and (3) Lottery.com was not in compliance with state and federal laws governing the sale of lottery tickets.

For additional information on the Lottery.com lawsuit please visit this website.

Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure") (NYSE: AZRE)

Class Period: June 15, 2021 to August 26, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure's plants; (2) certain project data was manipulated; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Azure's internal controls and procedures were not effective; and (4) Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct.

For additional information on the Azure lawsuit please visit this website.

TuSimple Holdings, Inc. ("TuSimple") (NASDAQ: TSP)

Class Period: April 12, 2021 (including IPO) to August 1, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, inter alia, that: (1) TuSimple's commitment to safety was significantly overstated and Defendants concealed fundamental problems with TuSimple's technology; (2) TuSimple was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors; (3) there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (4) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving TuSimple's autonomous driving technology more likely; and (5) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward TuSimple.

For additional information on the TuSimple lawsuit please visit this website.

