Adverum Biotechnologies to Participate in the Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ADVM, a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that Peter Soparkar, chief operating officer of Adverum Biotechnologies, will present at the Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit on September 29, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET.



The on-demand webcast corporate presentation may be accessed under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of Adverum's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM is a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases with the aspiration of developing functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Leveraging the research capabilities of its proprietary, intravitreal (IVT) platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians' offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat these diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. By overcoming the challenges associated with current treatment paradigms for these debilitating ocular diseases, Adverum aspires to transform the standard of care, preserve vision, and create a profound societal impact around the globe. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

