Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Breaks Ground for New Cancer Center in Wesley Chapel

Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) celebrated the groundbreaking for a new cancer center in Wesley Chapel at 30142 State Road 56, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33543. Scheduled to open in 2024, the facility will replace the current FCS Wesley Chapel location at 26823 Tanic Drive, one of six FCS cancer centers in Pasco County. Hope Kennedy, President & CEO of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, joined FCS physicians and senior leaders at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The new, two-story building, with 45,000 square feet of space, will include 27 patient exam rooms, 69 infusion treatment chairs, as well as an on-site laboratory, pharmacy, PET/CT imaging, and radiation oncology services. Patients will also have opportunities to participate in clinical trials research as well as care management services.

FCS Board-certified medical oncologists Ayman Barakat, MD, Uday Dandamundi, MD, Eva Gupta, MD, Richard McDonough, MD, Shilen Patel, MD and Ramya Pinnamaneni, MD will provide care to patients at the new Wesley Chapel clinic.

FCS Chief Operating Officer Jason Coe said, "Providing cancer patients with world-class care close to home is the essence of our mission. In this expanded location, more Pasco County residents will have convenient access to the most advanced therapies that are now enabling an increasing number of cancers to be converted to chronic diseases, allowing patients to live their lives to the fullest."

"This new location has been specially designed to provide a warm and welcoming environment where patients can access the expert and comprehensive care they need in a single location," said Jeff Rubin, FCS Senior Vice President Operations.

FCS cares for all forms of cancer and blood disorders at nearly 100 locations throughout Florida. The comprehensive team of more than 250 physicians, 220 advanced practice providers and nearly 4,000 team members share a commitment to providing patients and their families with the care and support they need at every step of their cancer journey.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC:

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

