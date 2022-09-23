Tellenger Announces Recompete Win on National Security Work

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellenger Inc., a subsidiary of WaveDancer, Inc., WAVD announced today that they have been awarded a three-year contract by a National Security Agency. The contract includes a base year, commencing in October 2022, with two option years for document and system development work.



"This strategic win leverages Tellenger's successful track record in helping many Government agencies meet compliance standards for their users," stated Stan Reese, President of Tellenger.

"I'm thrilled our customer has placed its trust in us once again with this contract renewal," said Jamie Benoit, CEO of WaveDancer. "It represents a terrific multi-year revenue opportunity, providing a solid basis for double-digit top line growth in 2023. It's also a testament to the technical competence of our team and their dedication to the national security of the United States."

Tellenger's extensive experience in modernizing and migrating legacy systems, including its past success in complex enhancements of outdated forms, will add valuable, technical expertise to the work that has been awarded.

About Tellenger

Tellenger (www.tellenger.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of WaveDancer, Inc., is a boutique IT consulting and software development company that helps organizations meet their business goals through technology. Tellenger specializes in modernization, software development, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and data analytics. From business process re-engineering to cloud migrations to SaaS implementations and more, Tellenger uses technology to help clients in the private and public sectors increase productivity, gain efficiencies, and achieve KPIs.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offers zero trust blockchain-enabled software solutions for supply chain security. We help organizations manage very complex supply chain challenges in order to gain unprecedented levels of accountability, auditability, and predictability from their data, while giving insights to their partners and suppliers through a controlled, distributed ledger that is immutable and can be trusted by all parties. WaveDancer's blockchain platform is offered on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for GovCloud and supports secure supply chain requirements for critical government missions.

