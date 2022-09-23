ñol

Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

by Globe Newswire
September 23, 2022 8:15 AM | 1 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The "Company") REG will announce its Third Quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the market closes. The Company's earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website – investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date:Friday, November 4, 2022
Time:10:00 a.m. ET
Dial#:877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562
Webcast:3rd Quarter 2022 Webcast Link

Replay

Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations

About Regency Centers Corporation REG

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com


