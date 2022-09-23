Energy Management System Market Size [2022-2029] Exhibits 12.0% CAGR to Reach USD 60.54 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights has published latest forecast for Energy Management System Market in their report titled, " Energy Management System Market Forecast, 2022-2029". As per the report, the global market size was USD 24.73 billion in 2021. The global Energy Management System Market size is projected to grow from USD 27.31 billion in 2022 to USD 60.54 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period, 2022-2029.

The energy management system is adopted by various industries such as manufacturing, automotive, building automation, pharmaceutical, energy and utilities, oil & gas, and others. The market is expected to rise due to various global energy concerns such as optimizing renewable energy sources, managing greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, and decreasing carbon footprint.





Industry Developments:

: Schneider Electric acquired Zeigo, a provider of the climate-tech platform. This acquisition will advance Schneider Electric's range of clean energy solutions and services. Also, it will enhance the company's digital energy transformation ambitions. June 2021: Honeywell International Inc. launched a battery energy storage system (BESS) platform. It integrates Honeywell's distributed energy resource management, analytics functionality, and asset monitoring and supervisory control to allow organizations to optimize overall energy use.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 12.0% 2029 Value Projection USD 60.54 Billion Base Year 2021 Energy Management System Market Size in 2021 USD 24.73 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Type; End-User; Energy Management System Market Growth Drivers Favorable Government Policies for Sustainable Energy Usage to Surge Demand Increasing Installation of Smart Grids and Smart Meters to Boost Growth





COVID-19 Impact:

Reduced Electricity Consumption Hampered Market Growth During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic affected various industries and created a huge impact on industrial activities, including the manufacturing and production units of the key players. The stringent restrictions imposed by the government affected the operational workforce of the company to maintain social distancing norms. The sudden closure of companies due to the revised operational regulations affected the key market players' revenue generation rate and sales rate. These factors hampered market growth during the pandemic.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Collaborate with Supporting Companies to Expand their Business Reach

Key players in the market focus on forming strategic alliances, mergers, and partnerships to acquire higher market share and expand their business globally. Also, implementing innovative product development and redevelopment strategies allows key players to enhance their product portfolio. Furthermore, collaborating with supporting companies allow key players to explore new segmented market deliver their services worldwide.

Report Coverage:

The report provides complete information regarding market development and advancements in the industry. Also, the report sheds light on impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and the global expansion of the business. Drivers and restraints affecting market development and potential growth scope are elaborated further in this report. Furthermore, key players operating in the market are highlighted along with their business growth strategies. Key developments in the industry and new launches introduced by key players are discussed further in this report.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Digitalization in EMS to Propel Growth

The global energy management system is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing installation of smart grids and smart meters in developed and developing countries. Also, increasing investments by the government are expected to drive the market. In the coming years, favorable government initiatives and revised policies ensure energy management system market growth. The digitalization of EMS is contributing to the development of market in various sectors due to increasing service demand.

However, high implementation costs and lack of awareness may hamper market growth.





Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Market Due to Rising Digitalization

North America holds the highest global energy management system market share during the forecast period due to these systems' increasing adoption. Also, the presence of key market players in the region contributes to market growth.

Europe holds the second-highest market share due to the increasing demand for smart grid solutions and smart meters in various industries. Further, increasing awareness regarding energy efficiency is expected to drive the market.

Segments:

Oil & Gas Segment to Propel Growth During Forecast Period

By type, the market is bifurcated into systems and services. Further, the system is divided into home energy management, industrial and building energy management systems. Furthermore, services are categorized into monitoring & control, implementation & integration, maintenance, and consulting & training services.

Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, energy & utilities, automotive, oil & gas, building automation, manufacturing, and others.

Finally, by region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

General Electric Company (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

SAP SE (Germany)

Siemens (Germany)

Eaton (Ireland)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Cisco System Inc. (U.S.)





FAQ:

How big is the Energy Management System Market?

The market is expected to grow from USD 27.31 billion in 2022 to USD 60.54 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

How big is Energy Management System Market In North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 9.23 billion in 2018-2029 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.





