Reviv3 Procare Company to Present at the 40th Emerging Growth Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviv3 Procare Company RVIV, an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care and hearing protection and enhancement products is pleased to announce Mr. Wes Harris, AXIL & Associated Brands, Inc. founder and Reviv3 Procare's Director of Innovation, will be presenting at the 40th Emerging Growth Conference.



The presentation date and time is 11:15 ET (8:15 AM PST) on Wednesday September 28, 2022.

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast of the presentation at:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1552114&tp_key=6e6c8650da&sti=rviv

To ensure timely participation, please log in 15 minutes prior to the start time to register for the event.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company RVIV is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a direct-to-consumer marketer of premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand and hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, ear muffs and ear buds, under the brand AXIL - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL brand, visit www.goaxil.com.

