Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size is projected to reach USD 9.87 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.71%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vectors are instruments that are used to carry genetic material into cells, and viral vectors are one such tool. Viruses have developed specific mechanisms that allow them to transfer their genomes into the cells that they infect. This represents a significant evolutionary step for viruses. There are many different forms of viral vectors that may be used to carry nucleic acids into the genetic composition of cells. These viral vectors include herpes simplex virus, retrovirus, adenovirus, and lentivirus. Adeno-associated virus is also a viral vector. Every virus comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages, depending on the context in which it is used. Plasma DNA is a clump of DNA components that have been derived from a variety of cells and tissues.

It is a kind of microbial DNA that can reproduce on its own and is smaller, circular, and extrachromosomal. It is employed in the field of genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology. There are several varieties of plasma DNA, including high-quality plasmid DNA, non-GMP grade plasmid DNA, and GMP grade plasmid DNA. Plasmid DNA is found in plasma. In order to produce recombinant viruses, antibodies, and RNA in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), high-quality plasmid DNA is required.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/viral-vectors-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market/request-sample





A Stable Pipeline for Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy

Nearly 400 embryonic cell and gene treatments are now being developed to treat a wide range of disorders. Cell and gene therapy are two branches of biomedical research that overlap one another and share therapeutic targets in the form of DNA or RNA that can be located either within or outside of the body. All of the treatments focus on modifying genetic material in some way, either to improve function or to combat the disease. To be more specific, gene therapy involves the modification of a patient's cells in attempt to heal an inherited or acquired condition using genetic material, often known as DNA.

As A Result of Rising Demand, Manufacturers Are Expanding Their Capacities

Because cell and gene treatments have the potential to move fast from clinical trials to commercialization, there is an increasing demand for practical manufacturing methods for viral vectors that can be easily standardised and scaled. Continuous efforts are being made by both Brammer Bio and Pall Biotech to build and implement cutting-edge solutions that will accelerate the process growth and scale-up required for the production of viral vectors. These solutions will speed up the growth of the process. Fermentation is typically used to produce biological drug substances that have a lower molecular weight. On the other hand, larger recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are typically manufactured using well-established platform processes. Together, these two types of biologics make up the largest portion of the biologics that are currently available on the market.

A surge in the production of gene therapies is driving an explosive increase in the market demand for plasmid DNA. The development of viral vector platforms like AAV (adeno-associated virus), lentivirus, and others requires the use of pDNA as a precursor. There has been an uptick in the number of people suffering from genetic illnesses and infectious diseases all over the world.

Increased Allogeneic and Autologous Cell Therapy Development

While the clinical evidence in favour of patient-specific therapy is strong, the development of allogeneic cell therapy now outpaces that of autologous cell therapy due to its greater commercial appeal. There is potential for the development of both autologous and allogeneic cell treatments, which have very different production needs, patient administration methods, and price structures.

The patient's own stem cells are transplanted in an autologous transplant to cure a variety of disorders, including cancer. Blood or bone marrow stem cells are harvested, frozen, and then used for harvesting. Different bodily cells are harmed by high dosages of chemotherapy or radiation therapy.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 9.87 Billion by 2030 CAGR 14.71 % (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Vector Type, Workflow, Application, End Use, Disease Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Merck KGaA, Lonza, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., Cobra Biologics Ltd., Brammer Bio, Waisman Biomanufacturing, Genezen, YPOSKESI, Advanced BioScience, Laboratories, Inc. (ABL, Inc.), Novasep Holding S.A.S, ATVIO Biotech Ltd. Key Market Opportunities Increased Allogeneic and Autologous Cell Therapy Development Key Market Drivers A Stable Pipeline for Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/viral-vectors-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market





Regional Overview of Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

In 2021, North America held a 48.99 percent share of the worldwide market, dominating it. The existence of a sizable number of centres and institutions involved in the R&D of advanced medicines is one of the key reasons that has led to the huge share of this regional market. The federal agencies' investments in the region's cell therapy research base are expected to boost the market's expansion in North America.

According to estimates, the Asia Pacific region would have the quickest growth due to factors including the growing patient population, increased R&D spending in this area, and others. Additionally, because the legal environment is less severe in this location, patients from western nations are flying there for stem cell therapy. Global businesses have also changed their business strategies in this region because of the enormous regional population and untapped potential. Additionally, this area provides reasonably priced operational & manufacturing facilities for performing research. These elements are anticipated to significantly contribute to the development of the stem cell sector in this area and accelerate the market's expansion.





Key Highlights

Viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.87 billion in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.71% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.87 billion in 2030 expanding at a from 2022 to 2030. A Stable Pipeline for Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy will drive the market growth.

As a result of rising demand, manufacturers are expanding their capacities, which in turn will boost the market.

The market is segmented into the following categories: Vector Type, Workflow, Application, End Use, Disease, Region.

Based on vector type the market is divided into: Adenovirus, Retrovirus, Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV), Lentivirus, Plasmids and Others. In 2021, the Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) market segment had the biggest market share (18.86%).

the market is divided into: Adenovirus, Retrovirus, Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV), Lentivirus, Plasmids and Others. In 2021, the Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) market segment had the biggest market share (18.86%). Based on Workflow the market is divided into: Upstream Manufacturing (Vector Amplification & Expansion and Vector Recovery/Harvesting) and Downstream Manufacturing (Purification and Fill Finish). Due to the extremely intricate processes used to polish and purify clinical grade end goods, the downstream processing sector had the biggest market share, accounting for 53.31 percent in 2021.

the market is divided into: Upstream Manufacturing (Vector Amplification & Expansion and Vector Recovery/Harvesting) and Downstream Manufacturing (Purification and Fill Finish). Due to the extremely intricate processes used to polish and purify clinical grade end goods, the downstream processing sector had the biggest market share, accounting for 53.31 percent in 2021. In 2021, the sector for vaccinations had the biggest market share at 24.76 percent.

In 2021, North America held a 48.99 percent share of the worldwide market, dominating it.





Competitors in Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Merck KGaA

Lonza

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc.

Cobra Biologics Ltd.

Brammer Bio

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Genezen

YPOSKESI

Advanced BioScience

Laboratories Inc. (ABL Inc.)

Novasep Holding S.A.S

ATVIO Biotech Ltd





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/viral-vectors-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market/request-sample





Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market segmentation

By Vector Type

Adenovirus

Retrovirus

Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)

Lentivirus

Plasmids

Others

By Workflow

Upstream Manufacturing (Vector Amplification & Expansion and Vector Recovery/Harvesting)

Downstream Manufacturing (Purification and Fill Finish)

By Application

Antisense & RNAi Therapy

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Vaccinology

Research Applications

By End Use

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

By Disease Type

Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Vector Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Adenovirus Market Size & Forecast Retrovirus Market Size & Forecast Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Gene Therapy Market Size & Forecast Cell Therapy Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Vector Type By Application Canada By Vector Type By Application Mexico By Vector Type By Application Latin America By Vector Type By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Vector Type By Application France By Vector Type By Application U.K. By Vector Type By Application Italy By Vector Type By Application Spain By Vector Type By Application Rest of Europe By Vector Type By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Vector Type By Application China By Vector Type By Application Australia By Vector Type By Application India By Vector Type By Application South Korea By Vector Type By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Vector Type By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Vector Type By Application South Africa By Vector Type By Application Kuwait By Vector Type By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Vector Type By Application Company Profile Merck KGaA Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Lonza Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Cobra Biologics Ltd Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/viral-vectors-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market/toc





Recent Developments

To fulfil the rising demand for plasmid DNA-based medicines and mRNA-based vaccinations, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the establishment of a new cGMP plasmid DNA production facility in Carlsbad, California, in July 2021.

Lonza unveiled the Next Generation 4D-Nucleofector Cell Transfection Platform in May 2021. This platform has increased usability and performance that has been shown. Modular architecture offers unparalleled size and throughput flexibility while offering performance that has been tested.

Aldevron and Ziopharm Oncology partnered strategically in June 2020 to help produce plasmid DNA for T cell treatment of solid malignancies.

For its BioReliance virus and gene therapy service offering, Merck announced the launch of a second facility in Carlsbad, California, in the United States, in April 2020. The new facilities, which cost €100 million, will more than quadruple manufacturing capacity now available and allow for the large-scale commercial manufacture of medicines used in gene and virus therapies.





News Media

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% During 2019–2026

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size Worth $19 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 32.45%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market : Information by Product, Method, Type (Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification), Application, End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Nanopore Technologies Market : Information by Product (Instruments, Portable), Application (DNA Sequencing, RNA Sequencing), End Users (Hospitals and Clinics), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Gene Synthesis Market : Information by Method (Solid-Phase Synthesis, Chip-based Synthesis), Service (Viral DNA Synthesis), Application (Vaccine Development), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com