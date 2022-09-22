Corum Advises Webshare in Acquisition by Oxylabs

SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, San Francisco-based Webshare Software Company, has been acquired by Oxylabs. Webshare is a distinguished self-service proxy company whose portfolio includes over 10,000 active customers, including numerous Fortune 500 companies. Webshare will continue to operate as an independent entity while the acquisition provides the opportunity for Webshare to scale more rapidly and efficiently in the proxy market.



"Webshare is an incredible, hyper-growth company. Corum conducted a global search for the right partner to appreciate the company and understand the future potential," said Jeffrey Bunting, Corum Group Sr. Vice President and lead of the Corum team advising Webshare. "Oxylabs was and is that partner. I'm delighted for both Webshare and Oxylabs."

"Corum worked very closely with Webshare while we were searching for M&A opportunities," said Utku Zihnioglu, CEO of Webshare Software Company. "We were able to continue focusing almost all of our time growing the business while Corum looked for the right partner for us."

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 37 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About Webshare.io

Webshare is the technology leader in high-volume self-service proxy services, enabling deep data collection, aggregation, and analysis for businesses across the globe. Various businesses, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to individual consultants, rely on Webshare for assured data availability for market research, price comparison, data aggregation, malware analysis, and many more use cases. Visit www.webshare.io to learn more.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a premium proxy and public web data acquisition solution provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, a large patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the data acquisition industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022, Oxylabs was named the fastest-growing public data gathering solutions company in Europe in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list. To learn more about Oxylabs, visit www.oxylabs.io.

