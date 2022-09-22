Companies In The Filters Market Are Incorporating Nanotechnology To Improve The Efficiency Of The Filters As Per The Business Research Company's Filters Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the filters market, nanotechnology is gaining popularity in the filters market trends. Nanotechnology in filters refers to the use of nanomaterials and nanoparticles to improve the performance of filters. One such filter system based on nanotechnology is a nanotech-based water purification system that is thought to be modular, highly efficient, and cost-effective compared to traditional water filtration procedures. These systems are made up of carbonaceous nanomaterials, metal oxide nanoparticles, zeolites, and other nanomaterials that are integrated into a polymeric matrix to improve the performance of traditional polymeric membranes. For instance, in February 2020, Parker Hannifin Corporation, a US-based motion and control technology company, and its Industrial Gas Filtration and Generation Division introduced ProTura® SB Nano Pleated Filters, which is a dust collection filter used in a variety of applications. The ProTura® SB Nano Pleated Filters use advanced nanofibre filtration technology whose filters are made from a 100% synthetic base media with a proprietary nanofiber layer applied to the collection surface, designed for demanding applications.



The global filters market size is expected to grow from $68.28 billion in 2021 to $72.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95%. The global filters market share is expected to grow to $94.30 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89%.

The rapidly increasing adoption of air purifiers due to increasing toxic gas release in the air causing severe health hazards is expected to fuel the filter market demand. Air toxics cause a broad range of health effects depending on the specific pollutant, the amount of exposure, and how people are exposed. People inhaling high levels of air toxics experience nose, throat and eye irritation, and breathing difficulty. Long term exposure to air toxics such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, lead and others can cause cancer and lead to a long-term damage to the respiratory, neurological, immune, and reproductive systems. For instance, according to a study from British Lung Foundation (BLF) and Asthma UK published in February 2021, nearly 6 million people aged over 65 in England are at higher risk of lung damage and asthma attacks because of toxic air. This rise in toxic air would increase the demand for air purifies thus driving the filters market growth.

Major players in the filters market are 3M Company, Airex Filter Corp, Koch Filter, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co KG, Donaldson Company Inc, Camfil AB, Parker Hannifin Corp, DENSO Corp, Clark Air Systems, Spectrum Filtration Pvt Ltd, MANN+HUMMEL, Clear Edge Filtration Group, Pall Corporation, Danaher Corporation, TFI Filtration (India) Private Limited and Aarkays Air Equipment Private Limited.

The global filters market is segmented by product into fluid filters, ICE filters, air filters; by distribution channel into offline stores, online stores; by application into motor vehicles, consumer goods, utilities, industrial and manufacturing, others.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global filters market in 2021. The regions covered in the global filters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

