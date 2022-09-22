PHBI Pharmagreen Biotech Appoints Ethan Styles as Vice President of Product Research and Development

CARSON CITY, NV, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., PHBI, ("Pharmagreen" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that Ethan Styles has joined the Pharmagreen team in the role of Vice President of Product Research and Development. Mr. Styles' lifelong work with therapeutic plants, cannabis, medicinal plants and fungi, combined with years of personal studies in molecular biology, has provided Ethan with keen insight into the human health benefits provided by these plants.



Mr. Styles is a third generation Mendocino County, California legacy cannabis cultivator at Long Valley Farms. He employs veganic farming techniques to produce superior craft products and utilizes the same ultra-sustainable methods to grow a wide variety of medicinal plants and mushrooms. He developed the Company's first nutraceutical formulation, a proprietary blend of fifteen ingredients from medicinal plants and mushrooms. Mr. Styles brings crucial knowledge and experience to Pharmagreen's growing team, contributing his unique skillset to the Company's vision of a diversified biotech organization expanding far beyond cannabis into a broad range of functional organic health products.

Mr. Styles' knowledge of molecular cell biology through his ongoing graduate studies dovetails with many of the Company's existing strengths. With Mr. Styles on board, Pharmagreen intends to use its in-house knowledge of veganics, organics, tissue culture (Chibafreen), good farming practices, molecular biology and genomic technologies in future production of plant and fungi biomaterial.

Utilizing the Company's expertise in plant genetics and proprietary tissue culture technologies, Pharmagreen's transgenic program uses the newest technology available to research and create nutraceuticals, protein-based formulations, and daily supplements with the potential to improve lives and address a wide variety of disease conditions.

"My aim as V. P. of Research and Development is to simplify health and wellness and give humanity the ability to experience the best out of life. Through ancient knowledge and today's most advanced technologies, we can develop a way of life unknown to most of the population," Mr. Styles stated. "By using multiple genomic data platforms to cross reference client-specific data against historical and current genomic patterns, we have the ability to make very direct recommendations regarding appropriate active ingredients. I look forward to leading Pharmagreen's development of health and wellness formulations for everyone around the world."

"It gives me great pleasure to have Mr. Styles join our corporate team. While getting to know Ethan for the last year and a half, I experienced first hand his extensive knowledge of therapeutic plants and fungi. I learned from him what really matters when it comes to personalized health and wellness. He has been the missing link we were looking for in the production of nutraceutical whole plant and fungi-based human support product development, utilizing molecular biology and genomic based sciences," stated Peter Wojcik, CEO of Pharmagreen. "We believe, as a team, that expanding our focus beyond cannabis is the right way to achieve our goals of fast tracking revenues, returning shareholder value, and helping people achieve the wellness they seek."

For a video interview with Ethan Styles and Peter Wojcik, please click on the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfiNzV5z2d8

About Long Valley Farms LLC

Long Valley Farms is a veganic farm located in the heart of California's famed Emerald Triangle. The Company was started to further the quality of California sun grown cannabis and is currently being operated with latest technologies as a Veganic non-spray, no-till Cannabis farm. It is cultivating legacy and heritage cannabis strains for organically produced, highest quality flower tops along with other high valued pharmaceutical plant species and fungi.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.

Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. PHBI is building a vertically integrated cannabis business in the state of California. Pharmagreen utilizes its proprietary tissue culture system, called "Chibafreen", to ensure that all plants are disease- and pest-free while maintaining genetic uniformity from one generation to the next. These premium plantlets are then grown to maturity using cultivation technologies developed over three generations by grand master cultivators, on a veganic and non-spray certified farm designated by Mendocino County, California as a Legacy Status cannabis farm. Pharmagreen Biotech is committed to the cultivation and manufacture of the highest quality craft cannabis products.

Pharmagreen is developing its business model beyond just cannabis, and is focused on near term revenues from its proprietary blend of therapeutic plants and fungi, a nutraceutical wellness product. Utilizing the Company's expertise in plant genetics, Pharmagreen's transgenic program uses the newest technology available to research and create nutraceuticals, protein-based vaccines, and daily supplements with the potential to improve lives and address a wide variety of disease conditions. For further information on the Company, and our updated website, please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

