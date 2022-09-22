Contently Names Dawn DiLorenzo as New Head of Marketing

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contently, Inc., an industry-leading content marketing platform, announced Dawn DiLorenzo as Head of Marketing. She will oversee the company's brand awareness, lead generation, and sales enablement initiatives while joining Contently's executive team.



"We had an incredibly extensive talent search, and once I met Dawn, it was clear she was the right person for the job," said Contently CEO Pearl Collings. "This role is essential to Contently—we needed an expert marketer who can guide other marketing leaders across industries. Dawn has the perfect balance of creative skills and technical know-how to take us where we need to go next."

DiLorenzo brings more than two decades of experience leading marketing teams at B2B technology companies like Epicor, Community Brands, and Valogix. She specializes in developing data-driven marketing programs that build pipelines and generate revenue. During her tenure at YM Careers by Community Brands, she doubled website traffic in a year, drove millions in revenue, and increased sales pipeline growth by twenty-seven percent.

"I wanted to partner with an industry leader, changing the way marketers create, distribute, and measure digital content," DiLorenzo said. "As a marketer for more than 20 years, I was also looking for an opportunity to advocate for and propel great marketing teams. Contently's perspective on marketing strategy, technology, and talent resonated with me on many levels, and I bought into their mission as soon as I met Pearl."

The hire comes at a critical time in content marketing. According to Gartner, marketing budgets have increased year-over-year to 9.5% of total revenue. However, budgets still trail where they were before 2020, and a majority of CMOs said they lack in-house talent. How these companies invest in marketing technology, freelance resources, and content strategy will significantly impact their growth during a period of economic uncertainty.

"Since the early 2000s, marketers have struggled to not only produce and distribute content at scale, but also to measure and validate meaningful business results," DiLorenzo said. "Contently does this in a single platform. My plan is to put Contently at the forefront of every enterprise marketing team's strategy for years to come."

About Contently

Contently's content marketing platform makes it easy to create high-performing content and measure its impact, down to the dollar. Our powerful content marketing platform and world-class freelance network gives brands everything they need to create stories that delights their audience, builds deep relationships, and drives results. We're fully remote, headquartered in New York City, and proud to be the recipient of numerous honors, including G2's #1 Enterprise Content Creation Solution and Gartner Peer Insights' Customer Choice. We've also been recognized by AdAge, Crain's, Fortune, and Inc. as a Best Place to Work.

CONTACT Brooke Gocklin Editor-in-Chief 646-948-7806 bgocklin@contently.com