Bastion db5 Names New CEO, Rebrands as Bastion Insights

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed research industry executive and brand strategist, Joanna Fanuele, has been hired to lead the newly rebranded Bastion Insights, as its Chief Executive Officer announced today.



The move places three experienced female professionals – Fanuele, Neva Shah, and Gasia Kazanian – atop a uniquely modeled consumer insights and strategy consultancy specializing in qualitative and quantitative research, brand strategy, innovation, and communications. Formerly Bastion db5, Bastion Insights has taken the name of its Australian counterpart to reflect the increasing globalization under its parent company Bastion Agency, delivering marketing communications across three countries and nine cities.

"I am very excited to start this new journey with Bastion, a truly integrated mega-independent with deep agency expertise across a full suite of marketing disciplines in the U.S. and throughout Australasia. This organization stands out as a rare type of industry leader from a deep commitment to fostering a healthy workplace, gobs of talent within, and a structure that truly supports delivering outstanding work for clients," Fanuele said. "I look forward to leading our talented teams in both Los Angeles and New York to the next level."

Fanuele replaces outgoing CEO Chris Hubble, original founder of the agency since 2009. She sees Bastion Insights as the premier consultancy that offers brands quick and reliable data with an actionable assessment of what story the data is telling and, more importantly, what steps to take next to support the long-term value of the brand.

"The service we provide clients is not ‘cookie-cutter' by any means. It is bespoke, collaborative, and consultative," Fanuele said. "With the greater global Bastion Agency as a resource, we are in a unique position to serve clients with all the focus and integrated insights they deserve, while bringing the experience, technology and depth of services that can oftentimes be in conflict with one another when serviced by the multinationals."

Fanuele is formerly of Hall & Partners, where she worked for the past eight years, most recently as Managing Partner, East Coast & U.S. Health. There, she made a name for herself as a transformative business leader who turns data-driven market research into stories that move organizations. Working on the forefront of quantitative and qualitative research, Fanuele has spent years designing innovative platforms that blend projectible truth with human insight while building and sustaining teams to deliver world-class insights for clients.

"We are incredibly happy to welcome Joanna to the Bastion family. In addition to her impressive accomplishments and expertise, she – as woman and respected business leader – brings an invaluable perspective to the position that will drive the success of Bastion Insights for years to come," said Bastion USA CEO Dax Cornelius, who, in addition to overseeing Bastion Insights, also presides over Bastion Amplify, a rapidly growing integrated communications marketing firm based out of Orange County, Calif. "With Joanna on board, Bastion USA is further poised to become the largest full-service independent on the West Coast, unencumbered by friction within the consultancy or an overreliance on third-party outsourcing, mark-ups and misalignment with what is best for the client."

Media inquiries: Contact Andrew King, director of public relations, Bastion Amplify, andrewk@bastionagency.com.