Axogen to Participate in the 77th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand

ALACHUA and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. AXGN, a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, announced that it will participate in the 77th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) being held in Boston from September 29-October 1, 2022.



During the conference Axogen will host an industry forum symposium entitled Late-Breaking, State-of-the-Art Nerve Reconstruction Data: The How and Why of Implementing this New Data into Your Clinical Practice on Friday, September 30, 7:00-8:00 a.m. ET. This session will feature interactive Q&A with surgeon investigators who will present the results of a newly completed randomized controlled trial in nerve repair, as well as a new comprehensive peripheral nerve repair meta-analysis comparing outcomes for autograft and allograft in both sensory and mixed/motor nerve repairs.

Surgeons in attendance will have the opportunity to meet and participate in hands-on demonstrations with Axogen staff, clinicians, and other experts at Booth #815 in the Solutions Center (exhibit hall). Fully equipped microscope stations will engage surgeons to learn more about microsurgical techniques, product handling, and other innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve repair. In addition to interactive opportunities at the booth, surgeons will be invited to meet top Axogen scientists at an Innovation Lab to dive deeper into how science is improving nerve repair.

In addition to the symposium, Axogen will support the Young Surgeons Skills Bootcamp, the Women in Hand Surgery, and will sponsor two travel scholarships for residents or Fellows to attend the meeting in Boston.

"We look forward to meeting and connecting with hand surgeons during our symposium and at our booth," said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president of Axogen. "The annual ASSH conference is a valuable event for driving innovation, and an important forum for Axogen's expanding portfolio of clinical data, as we continue to pursue our mission of improving the quality of life for patients with peripheral nerve damage."

Axogen is proud to support various research, education, and outreach programs of the ASSH throughout the year, including the ASSH Touching Hands International Missions. These missions provide life-changing hand surgeries, rehabilitation, and medical training in the world's most underserved communities.

