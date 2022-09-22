Media Advisory – Lights. Camera. Action. MADD Canada and NLC Screen New School Program at Holy Trinity High School

TORBAY, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada's newest School Program to educate young people about the dangers of impaired driving is touring Newfoundland and Labrador schools now.



MADD Canada and its Provincial Sponsor Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC) are marking the program's provincial tour of schools with a special screening for approximately 700 students at Holy Trinity High School on Monday. NLC is directly sponsoring 15 screenings of the School Program at Newfoundland and Labrador schools this year.



Media are welcome to attend the screening and speak with special guests, students and staff. Date: Monday, September 26 at 9:30 a.m. Location: Holy Trinity High School, 23 Lynch's Lane, Torbay, NL, A1K 1A6 Guests: Darrell Smith, Manager of Corporate Responsibility, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, NLC Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, with the support of sponsors such as NLC, MADD Canada produces a new School Program to educate students in Grades 7 – 12 about the risks of impaired driving. Following the realistic and hard-hitting fictional storyline, students see the personal stories of real-life victims of impaired driving.



MADD Canada's School Program, which will be presented to hundreds of thousands of students across the country, is available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school's preference. Following the presentations, schools receive an Educators' Guide to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation all year long.



To see a clip of MADD Canada's School Program: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/







To RSVP for the event or to arrange an interview with a MADD Canada spokesperson, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca