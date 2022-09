Parker to Discuss Acquisition of Meggitt and its Effect on Guidance on September 28; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern

CLEVELAND, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation PH, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the completed acquisition of Meggitt plc and its effect on fiscal 2023 full year guidance. During the call, the company will respond to questions from institutional investors and security analysts. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com with an accompanying slide presentation. The webcast will be archived on the site and available for replay later that day.

