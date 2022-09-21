REPEAT - Media Advisory - Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Patients from Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada meet the Concordia Stingers on the field this

Wednesday September 21

6:20 p.m.

Concordia Stadium, Loyola Campus, Concordia University

7200 Rue Sherbrooke O, Montréal, H4B 1R2

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, patients of the Canada Shriners Hospitals and the Concordia Stingers players are getting into the spirit of the 2022 Shrine Bowl. This Wednesday, September 21, patients will join the players on the field to share their love of sport despite their medical conditions, and be invited to take photos and get autographs from the Stingers. They will share their stories of training or adapted sports, as well as their passion of pushing themselves beyond their limits, something our patients do every day, whether in sports or daily activities. Patients and athletes will then share a pizza dinner to end this exciting day on a fun note.

The 34th edition of the Shrine Bowl, which will be held on Saturday, October 1, will pit the Concordia Stingers against the Vert & Or of Sherbrooke University. We will let you know all about it soon!

Media representatives are cordially invited to attend both events.

