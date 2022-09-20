Toll Brothers Announces Six New Model Homes at Viewpoint & Westridge Collections at Metro Heights Master Plan in Montebello, Calif.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of six new model homes at its Viewpoint and Westridge collections at Metro Heights. This exciting new resort-style master-planned community in the hills of Montebello, California has experienced high demand for its brand-new luxury home designs that feature volume ceilings soaring up to 30-feet in select designs.

"We are excited to debut our six incredible Metro Heights model homes showcasing an array of impactful and inspiring design features," said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "These homes set a new standard for modern living with incredible volume spaces, open concept floor plans, gorgeous exteriors, and unmatched views."

Situated high in the hills of Montebello, Metro Heights is a new, future gated, resort-style master-planned community ideally located just a few miles from downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. Prospective home buyers will be able to choose from two collections of Toll Brothers single-family homes priced from $1.6 million and featuring two- and three-story home designs with exceptional views. Homeowners will enjoy no Mello Roos, and new homes that offer a range of energy-efficient features built into the design, including solar panels, tankless water heaters, and energy-efficient windows.

Viewpoint at Metro Heights offers three distinct floor plans with 5 to 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and three stories of luxury living. Home designs range from 2,975 to 3,277+ square feet and include a two-car attached garage, two-story great rooms, spacious kitchens with convenient center island, ample counter and cabinet space, and casual dining areas that open to the backyard to showcase the incredible views. The second floor offers 10-foot ceilings, well-appointed primary bedroom suites, spacious secondary bedrooms, and a laundry room. The third floor boasts a bonus room with a private bedroom suite and covered deck ideal for entertaining.

Westridge at Metro Heights offers only 49 home sites and six dynamic floor plans featuring 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, a two-car attached garage, and two- or three-story homes designed for enjoying the incredible city views. The homes range from 3,503 to 4,321+ square feet with 10-foot ceilings on the first and second floors to complement the open concept design. The luxury outdoor living space is adjacent to the kitchen, creating a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience.

Metro Heights features unparalleled resort-style amenities and open space. Residents will enjoy a five-acre public park, four pocket parks, a scenic promenade, and six trails. The 10,000-square-foot recreation center will feature multiple pools, spas, private cabanas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. This amenity center also offers indoor and outdoor social gathering spaces as well as several event spaces. The pool area will include a luxury outdoor kitchen, barbecues, and fireplaces.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers Viewpoint and Westridge at Metro Heights and to schedule an appointment to tour the new model homes, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothersMetroHeights.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

