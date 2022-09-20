LFST, UBER & SVA Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST

Class Period: LifeStance Health common stock issued in connection with LifeStance Health's June 10, 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO").

Deadline: October 11, 2022

The Complaint alleges that the IPO's registration statement failed to disclose the following material facts: (1) that the number of virtual visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was decreasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby flatlining LifeStance Health's out-patient/virtual revenue growth; (2) that the percentage of in-person visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was increasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby causing LifeStance Health's operating expenses to increase substantially; (3) that LifeStance Health had lost a large number of physicians due to burn-out and, as a result, its physician retention rate had fallen significantly below the 87% highlighted in the IPO's registration statement and LifeStance Health had been expending additional costs to onboard new physicians who were less productive than the outgoing physicians they were replacing; and (4) as a result, LifeStance Health's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the IPO's registration statement represented.

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER

Class Period: May 31, 2019 - July 8, 2022

Deadline: October 17, 2022

The Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Uber's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Uber had defective disclosure controls and procedures; (2) Uber concealed and/or downplayed the full scope and severity of its prior misconduct, including, among other things, the extent to which it secretly lobbied government officials and politicians to bypass legal and regulatory requirements, as well as knowingly risked the safety of Uber drivers, to fuel Uber's global growth; (3) as a result, Uber's present global footprint and market share is in significant part the byproduct of previously undisclosed, unsustainable, and illegal business practices; (4) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Uber's reputation, as well as subject Uber to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (5) as a result, Uber's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. SVA

Class Period: April 11, 2016 - February 22, 2019

Deadline: October 17, 2022

The Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 1Globe Capital LLC and Jiaqiang Li's ("Li") shared beneficial ownership of 20% or more of Sinovac common stock; (2) 1Globe's actions in connection with the Annual Meeting, including 1Globe's and Li's participation in the effort to replace four of Sinovac's five incumbent directors; (3) defendants' agreements and relationships with each other concerning their Sinovac stock; and (4) their plans to purchase additional shares of Sinovac stock.

