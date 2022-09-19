Parsons Showcasing AI-Enabled Traffic Management at ITS World Congress

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation PSN will highlight industry-leading intelligent transportation solutions (ITS) that are helping cities around the world move safer, faster, and smarter during ITS World Congress on Sept. 18-22, 2022, in Los Angeles.



The company has delivered integrated automatic traffic management systems (ATMS) for decades and is now deploying projects utilizing new artificial intelligence (AI) efforts, including basic AI, advanced AI, and machine learning (ML).

"The future of our infrastructure depends on our ability to integrate innovative, intelligent solutions that will improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability" said Robert Suess, senior vice president, intelligent infrastructure sector for Parsons. "Our infrastructure, traffic, and technology experts will be on-hand during ITS World Congress to discuss how Parsons is transforming transportation by delivering smarter, faster mobility solutions."

During the show, Parsons will highlight the company's traffic management capabilities, including the iNET™ Smart Mobility Platform and Intelligent Intersections Solution. The company was recently recognized by the International Road Federation (IRF) with the Global Road Achievement Award for the deployment of iNET™ on the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge – a project leveraging fuzzy logic AI.

Parsons' Smart Mobility team also lent their expertise to the proceedings, participating in several panel discussions, including:

Dan Lukasik, vice president, Smart Mobility, and Derek Pines, vice president, ITS, both joined the panel, "California – Leading the Way in Connected Autonomous Vehicle Advancements."

Emily Silverman, principal project manager, was a panelist on "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles! (plus Trucks, Boats, Pedestrians): Working to Solve Multi-Modal Connectivity Through Technology."

To learn more about Parsons' advanced traffic management solutions, visit www.Parsons.com/products/iNET.

About Parsons:

Parsons PSN is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, C5ISR, transportation, environmental remediation, and water/wastewater treatment. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

Bernadette.Miller@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b90d1cf6-d07c-4694-8a95-81de409a1862