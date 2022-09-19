Rubius Therapeutics to Present at Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY, a biopharmaceutical company that is developing an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™ for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11:15am EDT.



A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™ for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company was named among the 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, and its manufacturing site was recently named 2022 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com , follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook .

