Entera Bio to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 12, 2022 4:30 PM | 2 min read

JERUSALEM, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX, ("Entera" or the "Company") a leader in the development of orally delivered peptides and therapeutic proteins, today announced that the Company will present and host 1x1 meetings at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Presentation Date:Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Time:3:30 PM ET
Presenter:Miranda Toledano - CEO
Conference Websitehttps://hcwevents.com/globalconference/

About Entera Bio
Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered macromolecules therapeutics including peptides and other therapeutic proteins, for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company's proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company's most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in clinical development. The Company recently completed the phase 2 study for EB613 and has a Type C meeting scheduled with FDA with respect to its Phase 3 program in H2 2022. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.


Entera Bio:

Ms. Miranda Toledano
Chief Executive Officer
Entera Bio
Email: miranda@enterabio.com

Investor Relations:

Christopher M. Calabrese
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
917-680-5608
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

Kevin Gardner
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
617-283-2856
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

