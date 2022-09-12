ñol

Jamf Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

by Globe Newswire
September 12, 2022 4:30 PM | 1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf JAMF, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13th at 10:00am Eastern Time.
  • Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14th at 12:15pm Eastern Time.

The webcast of these events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.jamf.com/.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world's largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com 


