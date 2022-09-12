Southfield, MI, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. SUI (the "Company" and "Sun"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, announces that Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Bank of America's 2022 Global Real Estate Conference in New York City, New York on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Events Calendar within the News, Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website, www.suncommunities.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 661 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 180,300 developed sites and over 45,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com