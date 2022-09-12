PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaga Financial Corporation MLGF announced today the declaration of a cash dividend in the amount of 25 cents per share to shareholders of record on September 23, 2022. The dividend will be paid out on or about October 3, 2022. Randy C. Bowers, Chairman, President and CEO, remarked, "We are pleased to announce the 25 cent quarterly dividend which represents a 4.26% annualized yield based on our most recent closing price of $23.47. Solid earnings and our strong capital level position us to continue to reward our shareholders for their investment."



