Dril-Quip, Inc. to Participate in Pareto Securities Energy Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 12, 2022 4:11 PM | 1 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. DRQ today announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference. John Mossop, Director of Energy Transition, will present at the 2022 Pareto Securities Energy Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Presentations from this conference are not being webcast; however, a copy of the Company's presentation will be accessible on the Company's website at www.dril-quip.com by visiting the Investors section.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Investor Relations Contact

Erin Fazio, Director of Corporate Development, Investor Relations & FP&A
(713) 939-7711
Erin_Fazio@dril-quip.com


