Curtis&Co Welcomes Tim Williams as Partner

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curtis&Co, a leading management consulting firm, today announced the addition of Tim Williams as Partner. Curtis&Co's ability to help their clients achieve their objectives has fueled the company's growth and resulted in the opportunity to expand the firm's leadership. Tim's experience in client delivery, market development, and intelligent automation will help support the continued growth of Curtis&Co.



Tim has over 20 years of experience focused on operational transformation that delivers impactful business outcomes through inventive problem solving, process design, and intelligent automation. His consulting career includes Partnership roles at both Accenture and EY, working across multiple industries, and living in the UK and Singapore. Most recently, Tim served as SVP and Director for Intelligent Automation at Truist, the 7th largest U.S. bank.

Tony Curtis, Founder and CEO, shared, "The addition of Tim to our leadership team is a true game changer for Curtis&Co. He brings with him years of top tier management consulting experience that includes operational transformations and international assignments. Most recently, Tim has been at the forefront of technology and process automation in his role leading Intelligent Automation for a leading U.S. bank. Tim's unique experiences and capabilities solidify our firm's burgeoning focus on digital transformation, automation, and analytics and allows us to bring holistic solutions to our clients. Welcome Tim!"

"I'm really excited to be joining Curtis&Co," Tim commented. "Tony and team have really built something special, a unique culture that begins on day 1 of an internship and is reinforced every day in how we support each other and our clients. The growth that Curtis&Co has seen over the last several years is a testament to this culture and I feel privileged to be a part of it and help accelerate our growth even more."

About Curtis&Co

Curtis&Co, founded in 2014, is a management consulting firm that creates clarity for their clients through the art and science of dynamic, inventive solutions. The firm is comprised of leaders and experts in the management consulting community who work with businesses across all industries and sectors.

Leveraging their diverse and experienced delivery team, Curtis&Co supports clients nationwide and across the globe by bringing clarity to unique business issues through cognitive automation, process intelligence, and data analytics.

Visit curtis-co.com to learn how Curtis&Co can partner with your business.

Media Contact:

Lauren Blain

lblain@curtis-co.com

800-581-4906

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75e48007-8ed8-478f-8cb2-ff9ccca1b83a

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.