CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. IPO IPOOF ("InPlay" or the "Company") today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets' C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.



InPlay Oil (IPOOF)(IPO.V) President & CEO Doug Bartole sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michael Heim for this exclusive interview. Topics covered include:

How has InPlay reacted to recent energy sector strength?

How have drilling costs been affected by inflation and increased production?

Behind the decision to raise their credit facility while paying down debt

The current acquisition landscape

How sustainable are the current oil prices?

Why is InPlay an attractive way to invest in the energy space?

The interview was recorded on August 30, 2022 and is available now on Channelchek.

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF.



About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com.

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

