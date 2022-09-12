Sydney, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Latrobe Magnesium Limited LMG has executed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Société Le Nickel for the supply of 450,000 tonnes per annum of ferro-nickel slag over 20 years as feedstock for LMG's 100,000-tonne-per-annum magnesium plant. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd APC has appointed experienced natural resources finance executive Patrick Leung as chief financial officer. Click here

Elixir Energy Ltd EXR has spudded the first of two wells for pilot production in the wholly-owned Nomgon IX coal bed methane (CBM) production sharing contract (PSC) in Mongolia. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd AZY 's war chest is bulging following a non-underwritten placement to raise roughly A$9 million before costs through the issue of around 333.7 million fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.027 per share. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd KKO is making strong progress in gas-hungry South Africa, continuing its onshore gas exploration and production development activities on high-priority targets. Click here

Silver Mines Ltd SVL has recorded its best gold results to date at the Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in Central West New South Wales. Click here

Aurumin Ltd AUN has fielded a whopping 242.7-metre gold intersection grading 1.20 g/t from 203.1 metres downhole in drilling at the Two Mile Hill deposit, part of its 100%-owned Central Sandstone Gold Project, an outcome the company said moves it closer to combining Two Mile Hill and Shillington as one geological complex. Click here

Cipherpoint Ltd CPT is moving to place the shortfall of a recent rights issue before or shortly after an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to facilitate the approval of the Excite IT acquisition, which is conditional on the rights issue being fully subscribed. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd TIE is raising A$49.3 million to accelerate studies of the potential heap leach project at Abujar Gold Project and expanded exploration drilling with its growing fleet of eight diamond rigs. Click here

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd ATX CEO and managing director Dr John Lambert has tendered his resignation, effective November 2022, in order to facilitate a change of executive leadership and seek new challenges. Click here

Lanthanein Resources Ltd LNR has kicked off its maiden drill program targeting high-grade rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at its Lyons REE Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd HFR is making great progress at the Muga Potash Mine in Spain with the construction work ahead of schedule and progressing in accordance with the planned budget. Click here

Altech Chemicals Ltd ATC is forging ahead with the required building modifications and panel installation for its Silumina Anodes™ pilot plant in Saxony, Germany, in preparation to kick off plant construction next month. Click here

Pantoro Ltd PNR and its joint venture (JV) partners Mineral Resources Ltd MIN (MinRes) and Tulla Resources Plc TUL have unearthed high-grade lithium results in the first phase of drilling at Buldania Lithium Project, confirming the pegmatite formations on the tenure are prospective for lithium and tantalum. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd ( MZZ MZZMF 's comprehensive fieldwork over the northern summer has proved fruitful, defining multiple drill-ready targets at Malachite, a large and untested exploration project on the Cape Ray Shear Zone (CRSZ) in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd SOR 's 100%-owned automation and robotics subsidiary Stealth Technologies has inked a robotic security agreement with global software industrial giant Honeywell HON to progress commercialisation of autonomous security vehicles (ASVs) for perimeter security. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd ( BNL BSNLF is making progress with permitting of helium wells in Las Animas County of Colorado and four development well locations at Galactica/Pegasus are set for approval hearing this week. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd M has intersected high-grade and visible gold mineralisation in the first diamond-drilled hole completed at the Glandore East target of the Glandore Project of Western Australia, where an historical drill hole previously hit 6 metres at 29.8 g/t. Click here

