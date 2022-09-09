MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA ("Pasithea" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, will deliver a virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held from September 12-14, 2022 in New York, as follows:



Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 7:00AM ET

During the conference Pasithea will be participating in virtual 1x1 meetings that can be requested via H.C. Wainwright.

A pre-recorded presentation will be made will be accessible via the Company's website at ir.pasithea.com.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation is a U.S. biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea is also focused on addressing the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Company Contact

Dr. Tiago Reis Marques

Chief Executive Officer

E: tiago@pasithea.com