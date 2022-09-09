ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Pasithea Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 9, 2022 10:32 AM | 1 min read

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA ("Pasithea" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, will deliver a virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held from September 12-14, 2022 in New York, as follows:

Date:  Monday, September 12, 2022
Time:  7:00AM ET

During the conference Pasithea will be participating in virtual 1x1 meetings that can be requested via H.C. Wainwright.

A pre-recorded presentation will be made will be accessible via the Company's website at ir.pasithea.com.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. 
Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation is a U.S. biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea is also focused on addressing the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings. 

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Company Contact 
Dr. Tiago Reis Marques 
Chief Executive Officer 
E: tiago@pasithea.com 

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Investor Relations 
Lisa M. Wilson 
In-Site Communications, Inc. 
T: 212-452-2793 
E: lwilson@insitecony.com 


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases