The Steel Keg Association Shines a Light on Circularity at drinktec in Munich; Grows Membership

DENVER, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steel Keg Association, the marketing-focused organization on a mission to increase the volume of beer and other beverages served from stainless steel kegs, will be on full display at this year's drinktec, the world's leading trade fair for the beverage industry. Six Steel Keg Association members, each a leader in the global keg supply chain, will be exhibiting at the show in Munich (Sept. 12 – 16), and will feature marketing materials promoting the association and the benefits steel kegs deliver…. Efficiency, Sustainability, and Freshness. Marketing materials include the association's new introductory VIDEO.



"Businesses and consumers worldwide value the circular, sustainable nature of reusable containers and how they help save single-use containers from waste streams," said Dan Vorlage, Executive Director of the newly formed association and MicroStar Logistics VP of Global Marketing. "Drinktec will be another opportunity for our association to help the beverage industry, which seeks efficiency and sustainability, to connect the dots that steel kegs are the original, proven reusable container. For example, reusable steel kegs with their 30+ year lifespan enable brewers to avoid the use of millions of difficult-to-recycle, single-use plastic kegs."

Also at drinktec, the Steel Keg Association formally welcomes a new member to its Board of Directors, Giulio Guadalupi, a Managing Director with Disptek Group, a global leader in dispense technologies. "Like many in the global beverage industry, we were excited to see the Steel Keg Association's launch earlier this year," said Giulio. "Steel kegs have an incredible story to tell, but there's never before been a unified, global organization with a mission to share it. Now there is and we're proud to be a part of it."

The Steel Keg Association's members have each made a significant, long-term financial commitment to fund targeted marketing programs to educate beverage companies, bars and restaurants about the benefits steel kegs deliver. These marketing efforts are primarily focused on the US market in 2022, and will be expanded to include select UK and Western European markets in 2023.

About the Steel Keg Association

The Steel Keg Association is a marketing-focused non-profit organization, on a mission to help increase the volume of beer and other beverages served from stainless steel kegs. The Association's members represent a diverse collection of leaders in the global steel keg supply chain: BLEFA GmbH, Disptek Group, Hillebrand Gori, Micro Matic, MicroStar Logistics, Schaefer Container Systems, and THIELMANN. To learn more or get involved, email info@steelkegs.org or visit www.steelkegassociation.org.

Source: Steel Keg Association