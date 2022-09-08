ñol

Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend

by Globe Newswire
September 8, 2022 4:05 PM | 1 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 25, 2022.

The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied's capital allocation strategy. In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Applied returned $1.23 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $6.4 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


