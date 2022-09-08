ñol

Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Care & Wellness Conference

by Globe Newswire
September 8, 2022 4:05 PM | 1 min read

SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Freshpet, Inc. ("Freshpet" or the "Company") FRPT today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Care & Wellness Conference.

The presentation will be on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed over the Internet and hosted on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens.  We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

Connect with Freshpet:

https://www.facebook.com/Freshpet 

https://twitter.com/Freshpet 

http://instagram.com/Freshpet 

http://pinterest.com/Freshpet 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freshpet 

https://www.youtube.com/user/freshpet400 

CONTACT
ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
Jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com


