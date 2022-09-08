Jscrambler to Highlight Client-Side Web Integrity at PCI Security Standards Council Community Meeting

PORTO, Portugal, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jscrambler , a leader in client-side web security, today announced its involvement in the PCI Security Standards Council's upcoming North American Community Meeting . The company is a PCI Participating Organization and will be exhibiting in the vendor showcase. Jscrambler will demonstrate the critical importance of JavaScript integrity and client-side security in stopping pervasive web-skimming attacks.



Jscrambler's Webpage Integrity allows companies to achieve compliance with the requirements in the newly released version 4.0 of PCI DSS , developed to prevent and detect e-commerce (e.g. Magecart) skimming attacks. The new requirements mandate that e-commerce businesses maintain a full inventory of every script on their payment page. Businesses are also expected to validate the integrity of every script to ensure that those loaded into the consumer's browser haven't been tampered with.

Jscrambler's PCI DSS expert and Security Advisor, John Elliott, will be taking part in a tech exchange at the PCI SSC North American Community Meeting. The event runs from September 13 – 15 in Toronto, Canada. On the second day of the meeting, Jscrambler will host a presentation entitled "JavaScript Integrity: The New Attack Surface." It will demonstrate how third-party scripts can be used to skim cardholder data from payment form fields. Jscrambler's Webpage Integrity protects the payment page, the e-commerce business, and therefore the consumer.

"As a direct contributor to PCI DSS version 4.0 and previous versions, I am eager to highlight why maintaining strong webpage visibility and thwarting skimming attacks are vital steps on the road to security and compliance," said John Elliott. "Malicious JavaScript is the criminal attack vector of choice to steal cardholder data that can damage your company's public image and reduce customer confidence. It's important to implement PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements sooner rather than later to protect ​​cardholders, merchants, and the entire payment ecosystem."

Meeting attendees interested in learning more about client-side web and application security are invited to stop by booth #15 and speak to Jscrambler's team. For a comprehensive look at the leading JavaScript protection and webpage monitoring platform, as well as industry-driven research and data sheets, visit Jscrambler's website .

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is a leader in client-side web security. Jscrambler's unique approach to security protects every application component, providing companies with full visibility and control of their applications against tampering and reverse-engineering. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and major companies in sectors such as finance, e-commerce, media, and software development.